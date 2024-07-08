Expand / Collapse search
Perry Tank Fire closes portions of I-17: ADOT

By
Updated  July 8, 2024 3:35pm MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

NEAR BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - A brush fire near the Black Canyon City area has prompted the closure of a portion of I-17, according to ADOT.

The agency announced on their X (formerly Twitter) that the interstate's southbound lanes are closed at milepost 259. The northbound lanes were originally closed at milepost 252, but they have since reopened.

"There is no estimated reopening time," read a portion of the post.

Meanwhile, officials with the Bureau of Land Management said the fire, which now has the name Perry Tank Fire, has burned about 150 acres of land.

"Multiple ground and air resources are responding," read a portion of BLM's post on X.