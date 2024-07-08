Perry Tank Fire closes portions of I-17: ADOT

article

A brush fire near the Black Canyon City area has prompted the closure of a portion of I-17, according to ADOT.

The agency announced on their X (formerly Twitter) that the interstate's southbound lanes are closed at milepost 259. The northbound lanes were originally closed at milepost 252, but they have since reopened.

"There is no estimated reopening time," read a portion of the post.

Meanwhile, officials with the Bureau of Land Management said the fire, which now has the name Perry Tank Fire, has burned about 150 acres of land.

"Multiple ground and air resources are responding," read a portion of BLM's post on X.