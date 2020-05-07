Brush fires near Apache Junction prompt evacuation

Fire crews battled two brush fires that broke out in the far East Valley Thursday afternoon.

According to information provided by the Apache Junction Police Department, one fire, named the Lost Dutchman Fire by officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, broke out near Tomahawk and Lost Dutchman Boulevard, near a rodeo ground. Residents on Hackamore, near the rodeo grounds, were evacuated as a result.

Meanwhile, Arizona Department of Transportation officials say State Route 88 is closed in both directions, past Lost Dutchman Boulevard, as a result of that brush fire. The highway is back open.

The second fire, named the Southern Fire by officials with the Bureau of Land Management, charred 35 acres of land near the Lost Dutchman Fire. Forward progress has stopped, according to BLM officials.