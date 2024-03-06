Bryan Chapman named new Chandler PD chief

Phoenix Police's assistant chief has been named the new head of the Chandler Police Department.

Bryan Chapman will take over as the chief of Chandler Police on April 8, officials announced on Wednesday.

"I am excited to welcome Chief Chapman as our new police chief to build upon our culture of service, innovation and engagement that prevents crime and earns community trust," Chandler City Manager Josh Wright said. "His leadership of the Chandler Police Department will help implement technology, training and practices to remain one of the nation’s safest cities and one of the top law enforcement agencies in the country."

Bryan Chapman (City of Chandler)

Chapman has been with the Phoenix Police Department since 1999 and has been assistant chief for the past three years. He has worked in law enforcement for 28 years.

"I am honored to join Team Chandler and work alongside the incredible men and women of the Chandler Police Department," Chapman said. "Together, and with community collaboration, we will focus on the continuous improvement of the organization to keep Chandler safe for residents, businesses and visitors."

Chapman takes over for Sean Duggan, who retired last January.