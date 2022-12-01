California man accused of throwing Motolov cocktail toward police

article

A California man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a police officer, not once but at least two times.

According to police in Corning, California, officers were investigating a loud banging noise coming from just outside the department's building. When they checked outside, officers tried to contact 32-year-old Cassidy Russ, who was walking away from the police department's building.

While trying to walk away and ignoring the officers trying to stop him, Russ began "fumbling with an item near the front of his waistband," Corning PD said in a press release. As the officers gave the suspect verbal commands, Russ lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it toward police.

The Molotov cocktail missed the officer and blew up near a parked vehicle. Following the explosion, Russ led police on a foot chase before being tackled to the ground.

Russ was eventually placed into custody and booked into jail after resisting baton strikes, Corning PD said in a press release.

The fire started by Russ was eventually extinguished and as of Thursday evening, no injuries were reported.

According to Corning PD, this wasn't the first time Russ tossed a Molotov cocktail toward cops. Russ is also accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail near Corning PD's staging area for marked patrol vehicles back in July 26, 2022.

Russ is expected to face attempted murder charges, Corning PD said.