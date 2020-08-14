Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

California school in violation of health order ordered to close

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

A teacher starts to reset up her classrooms with new rules on social distancing at Freedom Preparatory Academy as they begin to prepare to restart school after it was closed in March due to COVID-19 on August 5, 2020 in Provo, Utah. The school is pla

Expand

FRESNO, Calif. - A private school in California was ordered to close Thursday after it reopened classrooms in violation of a state health order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Fresno County issued a health order against Immanuel Schools in Reedley, ordering it to close its classrooms until the county is removed from a state monitoring list for two weeks. Violating the order could lead to fines of up to $1,000 per violation per day.

The order requests the county sheriff and local police chiefs to enforce the order.

News reports showed students gathered in groups at the school for the first day of the new school year without practicing social distancing or wearing masks.

The private Christian school, located in the Central Valley, has about 600 students in classes from kindergarten through high school. All are taught on a single campus.

“Immanuel Schools and all Fresno County Schools have an obligation to protect the health and safety of all students and faculty,” David Pomaville, the county’s public health director, said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our schools to provide guidance and help ensure that any re-opening is done in accordance with best practices.”

The order also is designed to “address the strain upon the health care system” from COVID-19, the statement said.

Messages seeking comment from the school after hours Thursday weren’t immediately returned.

However, the school’s Board of Trustees and Superintendent Ryan Wood issued a statement that said they believe “our mission is best achieved through in-person education.”

“Preventing schools from teaching students on campus is detrimental to students’ academic, physical, emotional, and spiritual development, while also imposing a burden to working families,” the statement said, adding that the school intends to sue over health orders barring classroom instruction.

Fresno is one of nearly 40 counties that are on a state monitoring list because of rising COVID-19 infection rates. The county was added to the list on June 8. On Thursday, it reported nearly 350 new cases, for a total of nearly 18,700, with 191 deaths.

Schools within those counties cannot reopen for classes or seek waivers to reopen until certain statistics show infection rates are slowing. Most school districts have started or will start their new academic years with online instruction.