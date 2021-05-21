Expand / Collapse search
Car crash kills Nogales police officer along I-19

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Santa Cruz County
FOX 10 Phoenix
Late Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton article

Late Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton (Photo Courtesy: Nogales Police Department)

NOGALES, Ariz. - Officials with the Nogales Police Department say one of their officers is dead following a crash on I-19 on May 20.

According to a statement released on May 21 by Nogale Police, Officer Jeremy Brinton was working an off-duty assignment on the highway at the time of the crash. He was assisting with lane closure when a car struck him.

Officer Brinton was given life-saving measures by fire crews, according to officials, and was taken to Banner University Medical Center Trauma Center in Tucson for care, where he later died.

Police officials say Brinton, 40, was an 18-year veteran of Nogales Police. He is survived by a wife and four children.

