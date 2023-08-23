Car crashes into Phoenix home, killing grandfather sleeping inside

A man who was sleeping in his bedroom was killed when a car barreled into a Phoenix home overnight, police said.

The collision happened at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 23 near 31st Avenue and Southern.

Footage from the scene showed a white SUV that went through a window and into the front of a home.

That's where 62-year-old Jose Luis was sleeping, according to family members.

Luis' son-in-law said he heard the crash from upstairs, ran down, and heard neighbors yelling for the driver to stay in the car - but he couldn't get inside the room to help his father-in-law.

The 62-year-old man reportedly had lived with the family for four years, and his wife was upstairs asleep with the rest of the family when it happened.

The son-in-law said Luis was a hardworking man who drove his granddaughter to school every day.

"I heard my parents screaming, and I was like, ‘What’s happening?’" the granddaughter said. "I went downstairs, and I saw my grandma crying, and then I realized that the door of my grandpa's room was open. I looked in there and everything was like, flipped. I saw his bed flip."

Police are still investigating, and no one else was physically hurt. No details were released about whether the driver was taken into custody or what caused the crash.