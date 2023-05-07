Car crashes into tree, knocks it down onto a firetruck in Scottsdale, police say

A car crashed into a tree and the tree fell over onto a fire truck passing by, the Scottsdale Police Department said on Sunday, May 7.

The incident happened at 96th Street and Shea Boulevard, Sgt. Kevin Quon with Scottsdale PD said.

Several people, including firefighters, are being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

No more information is available.

Area of where the crash happened: