Car runs over a fence, hits 2 cars before crashing into South Phoenix home

Phoenix Police are looking for a driver that crashed into a home near 16th Street and Broadway and fled early Wednesday morning.

The driver ended up plowing through a fence, a car, and a truck before plowing into the house at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 4.

They managed to drive away, leaving behind their bumper in the process.

Authorities have not released any information on what kind of vehicle could have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police.

