Car 'violently collided' with fence railing in Pinal County crash

A Pinal County fire department says a car "violently collided" with a light pole and fence railing Saturday morning.

When firefighters from the Eloy Fire Department arrived where the crash happened on Dec. 2, they found a car "had sheared off a wooden light post, and had fence railing through the passenger compartment."

The driver, and any possible passengers, left the scene before they got there.

"Anybody in this vehicle would have been lucky to escape with their lives," the fire department said.

The crash is under investigation.