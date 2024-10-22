Cardinals cheerleaders removed from sidelines; Honda issues recall for 700k+ vehicles | Nightly Roundup

From an uproar of sorts over the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders to why hundreds of thousands of Honda vehicles are being recalled, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

1. What happened to the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders?

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Friends and families of Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders say the team was removed from the sidelines for Monday night's prime time football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Read More

2. Deadly crash along the Loop 202

The crash, according to DPS, involved a motorcycle and another vehicle near Loop 202 and Mesa Drive

Read More

3. Hundreds of thousands of Honda vehicles being recalled

(Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The carmaker is voluntarily recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defective part that could crack and lead to possible fuel leaks.

Read More

4. Where can I vote early in Maricopa County?

Vote here signs

From now until the polls close on Election Day, Maricopa County voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.

Read More

5. Arizona man accused of threatening conservative political figures

(Photos by Tasos Katopodis and Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The suspect, identified as a 24-year-old, was taken into custody for allegedly threatening Donald Trump Jr. and conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight