Cast iron skillet recipe: Chicken pot pie, blackberry ginger cobbler

Chef Melody Elkin from the Sweetest Season Artisan Eatery stopped by the FOX 10 studios to prepare chicken pot pie and blackberry ginger cobbler all in a cast-iron skillet.

Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie

All-Butter Pie Crust

Ingredients:

2 ½ cup AP Flour

¼ tsp salt

10 oz. cold butter, cubed

6 TBSP iced water

Method:

Add flour and salt to the bowl of a food processor

Pulse 3-4 times to blend

Add cold, cubed butter and pulse 10 times to blend well with dry ingredients

While processor runs, drizzle in iced water only until the mixture moistens and comes together. Do not overmix.

Turn the bowl onto a lightly floured countertop. Press into a disc and wrap with plastic. Refrigerate for at least on hour.

Egg Wash Ingredients:

One egg, beaten

2 TBSP water

Method:

Using a pastry brush, whisk egg and water together. Set aside

Pot Pie Filling

Ingredients:

1 TBSP olive oil

2 carrots, peeled and cubed

1 medium onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 rosemary stem, finely minced

2 sage leaves, finely minced

1 tsp freshly chopped thyme

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tsp chicken bouillon

2 cups water

3 TBSP butter

½ cup AP flour

¼ cup frozen peas

1 large, baked chicken breast, roughly chopped



Method:

Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium heat.

Add olive oil, until just smoking

Add carrots, onion, and celery. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are fork tender.

Once vegetables are tender, add rosemary, sage and thyme, and stir with a wooden spoon to incorporate.

Prepare broth by adding chicken bouillon to the bottom of a measuring cup. Add just a slash of water to loosen the bouillon, and stir with a teaspoon, making a paste, or “slurry”. Gradually add the remaining water while stirring. Set aside.

Add garlic to vegetable/herb mixture, and stir for a few moments, only until fragrant.

Add butter, until melted.

Sprinkle flour all over vegetables and mix well. The mixture will dry out at this point, but it is important to fully cook the flour. Stir for at least two minutes over medium heat.

Slowly add the chicken broth, while whisking to incorporate. The mixture will quickly thicken, so reduce heat to low. Once all broth is incorporated. Add chicken and frozen peas, and simmer for five minutes.

Prepare the Crust:

Retrieve the pie crust from the refrigerator.

Divide disc into two equal portions. Roll each out to a round thin pastry, approximately 12” in diameter.

Gently place one crust into the base of an 8” cast iron skillet. Spoon filling into bottom crust. Place second crust over the filling, which should overlap the edges of the skillet.

Tuck edges underneath the overlapped bottom crust, and flute all the way around to ensure effective closure.

Using a pastry brush, egg wash top crust, and cut an “x” shaped vent in the center of the crust

Bake at 350° for 45-50 minutes, until bubbly and golden brown

Cool for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Blackberry Ginger Cast Iron Cobbler

Cobbler Batter

Ingredients:

½ cup melted butter

1 cup sugar

1 TBSP lemon juice

½ cup milk

1 ½ cup AP flour

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp freshly ground ginger

6 oz. fresh blackberries

¼ cup butter

2 TBSP raw sugar

Method:

Using a stand mixer or hand blender, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add lemon juice and continue to beat.

In a small bowl, blend flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

Scrape the sides of the bowl, and add one egg at a time to butter mixture. Blend until well incorporated. With mixer on low, alternate the addition of dry ingredients and milk, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients.

To Make the Cobbler:

Preheat oven to 350°

Add ¼ cup butter to the bottom of an 8” cast iron skillet

Place butter in skillet in the oven for five minutes, until the butter is completely melted, bubby and beginning to brown.

Using oven mitts, carefully take the skillet out of the oven and place on a heat-proof trivet. Spoon cake batter into the melted butter and return to the oven. Bake for 10 minutes.

Using oven mitts, once again, carefully take the skillet out of the oven and place on a heat-proof trivet.

Toss ground ginger with raw sugar

Gently press blackberries into bubbly batter, making sure not to press to deeply, as all the fruit will sink to the bottom.

Sprinkle ginger and sugar mixture over fruit

Bake for 30 – 40 minutes until top is a lovely golden color, and a toothpick inserted into the top, comes out clean

Cool for at least 10 minutes before serving