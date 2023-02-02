Casting call! Be an extra for FOX Sports Super Bowl broadcasts - and get paid for it

Looking to see celebrities, make your big break on TV, or just want some extra cash? Well, you're in luck.

FOX Sports is casting hundreds of extras to appear in broadcasts during Super Bowl week, and it'll all be paid. These extras could appear in the halftime show, the pregame show and red carpet events, according to casting director Rob Rutledge.

There will be four casting events that people can apply for:

Club patrons

100 extras are needed over the age of 21, and cannot look older than 40 on screen.

Monday, Feb, 6

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Nightclub venue inside Footprint Center

$200 / 8 hours

Sports fans (2 days)

A total of 120 extras are needed for Thursday and Friday, and all ages are accepted. Major celebrities and sports stars could be attending some of these events.

Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10 (60 extras each day)

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Westgate

$120 / 8 hours

Red carpet attendee

50 extras are needed for an unspecified red carpet event.

"You would be right there cheering [celebrities] on as they walk past the red carpet or you'll be sitting in seats," said Rob Rutledge.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Westgate

How to apply

Visit ArizonaActors.com, select "Super Bowl Casting" and fill out your information. FOX Sports will send back instructions on where to show up for the casting call.

If the website is down, applicants can submit their information here: https://forms.gle/S2T2pGvCZmjKoSVK6

