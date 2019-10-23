Caught on cam: Car crashes into suspected drunk driver running red light, possibly saving couple's lives

Phoenix Police released a video of a car possibly saving the lives of a couple crossing the street as it crashed into a suspected drunk driver running a red light.

The incident happened on the night of October 15 near 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

On Twitter, police stated that "An angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz [sic] may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk."

According to police, the Chevrolet entered the intersection when a Jeep came barreling through the red light and slammed into the car just a few feet away from the couple crossing the street. Ernesto Oveso, 23, was driving the Jeep and a 27-year-old woman was driving the Cruze.

Police say Oveso and a female passenger got out of the jeep and started running. A witness followed them and Oveso stabbed one of the doors on their car.

Officers arrested Oveso but the woman was never found. He's accused of DUI and aggravated assault. A gun was also found in the Jeep.

The woman driving the Chevy Cruze was injured but is expected to be okay.