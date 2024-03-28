Expand / Collapse search

Chad Daybell trial date gets close; Baltimore bridge collapse latest | Nightly Roundup

Published  March 28, 2024 7:04pm MST
PHOENIX - From the upcoming trial for the husband of ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow to the latest updates on the deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, March 28, 2024.

1. Deadly crash on freeway north of the Valley

Interstate 17 reopens after fatal rollover crash near Loop 303 in Phoenix
Southbound Interstate 17 has a significant back up due to a rollover crash near the Loop 303 junction in north Phoenix.

2. Chad Daybell trial set to start in a matter of days

Chad Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow's husband set to go on trial
We are just days away from the murder trial of Chad Daybell, who is the husband of the so-called 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow. Daybell is accused of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s two children, in addition to his first wife Tammy Daybell.

3. Baltimore bridge collapse latest

Baltimore bridge rebuild could take up to 10 years
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore originally took five years to build and opened in 1977.

4. Arrest made in deadly stabbing

Man arrested in deadly stabbing at Scottsdale mobile home park
A man accused of stabbing his longtime roommate during an argument at a Scottsdale mobile home has been arrested.

5. Conjoined twin featured on TV show now married

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, of TLC's 'Abby &amp; Brittany,' is now married, reports say
Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, who rose to fame alongside sister Brittany on the TLC reality series "Abby & Brittany," is married, according to reports.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 3/28/24

The forecast for D-backs opening night is looking great!