Chandler PD: Suspect threatened victim, 'If you don't die now, we will get you later'

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
9
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Chandler PD: Suspect threatened victim, 'If you don't die now, we will get you later'

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chandler Police investigate shooting that left 1 person in critical condition

The shooting happened April 10 near McQueen and Chandler Blvd.&nbsp;

CHANDLER, Ariz. - There are new details about a shooting that happened in Chandler on April 10 that left one person injured.

Just before 1 p.m., Chandler Police officers responded to calls from residents about hearing gunshots and a car accident in an alley near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, the suspect asked the victim for a ride to a residence, but directed him to an alley. The victim claims the suspect exited the truck and went to the driver's side. He told the victim, "This is what you get when you talk to the police. If you don't die now, we will get you later."

In the police report, investigators say the suspect opened fire into the truck, and the victim attempted to back the truck away, but struck a wall. That's when the suspect fled the area.

Chandler Police say witness statements and information from the victim led them to arrest 42-year-old Jerry Montano Valdez on April 12.

Jerry Valdez

Jerry Montano Valdez (Chandler Police Dept.)

"Valdez and the victim met previously, and the investigation revealed Valdez had an issue with the victim," said Sgt. Jason McClimans.

Valdez is accused of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, discharging a firearm in city limits, and criminal damage. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail. Valdez denies involvement in the shooting.

The victim survived and as of April 13, remains in stable condition.


 

More crime news from FOX 10:

Phoenix PD: Suspect demands clerk remove security device from toothbrush
slideshow

Phoenix PD: Suspect demands clerk remove security device from toothbrush

A robbery suspect held a clerk at gunpoint near 36th St. and Thomas. Now Silent Witness needs your help to find him.

Suspect accused of murder, aggravated assault after car crashes into Phoenix home
slideshow

Suspect accused of murder, aggravated assault after car crashes into Phoenix home

A man was arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a Phoenix home and officials say a woman inside the vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Man accused of dumping large pile of dead fish along Phoenix road
slideshow

Man accused of dumping large pile of dead fish along Phoenix road

Russel Howard, 42, now faces criminal littering charges after he allegedly dumped thousands of pounds of speared fish and parts near 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road on April 6.