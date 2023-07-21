Check it out! Barbie's Dream Bar at Tempe Marketplace

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 10 Staff
For those who want to get the full Barbie experience, they can head to the Tempe Marketplace on July 21, which will play host to Barbie's Dream Bar.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Marketplace is kicking off the opening of the Barbie movie with their own ultra-pink event.

Barbie's Dream Bar, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, will offer themed drinks, games, and even a Barbie photo booth.

"It's just time to come out, dress up, have fun and celebrate the Barbie movie," said Heather Edge, marketing director for Tempe Marketplace.

There's a pink lounge area to rest, and a best-dressed Barbie contest will take place. The winner gets a $200 shopping spree.

Coolers and misters will be at the party too with plenty of activities and giveaways.

