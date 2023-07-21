Check it out! Barbie's Dream Bar at Tempe Marketplace
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Marketplace is kicking off the opening of the Barbie movie with their own ultra-pink event.
Barbie's Dream Bar, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, will offer themed drinks, games, and even a Barbie photo booth.
"It's just time to come out, dress up, have fun and celebrate the Barbie movie," said Heather Edge, marketing director for Tempe Marketplace.
There's a pink lounge area to rest, and a best-dressed Barbie contest will take place. The winner gets a $200 shopping spree.
Coolers and misters will be at the party too with plenty of activities and giveaways.
