Check your tickets: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one hit the Christmas Day jackpot, but someone who bought a ticket at an East Valley grocery store is now a millionaire!

Arizona Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball ticket for the Dec. 23 drawing was sold at a Safeway grocery store near Power and Queen Creek Roads. In Tucson, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Circle K near La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 9, 14, 17, 18, 53, and a Powerball 6.

For the Dec. 25 drawing, two $50,000 tickets were sold in Arizona: One at a Goodyear QuikTrip, and another at the Chicago Bar in Tucson.

The winning numbers for the Christmas Day drawing were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29, and a Powerball 4.

An estimated $685 million will be up for grabs during the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

In Arizona, winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.