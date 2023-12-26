Expand / Collapse search

Check your tickets: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

By
Published 
Lottery
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one hit the Christmas Day jackpot, but someone who bought a ticket at an East Valley grocery store is now a millionaire!

Arizona Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball ticket for the Dec. 23 drawing was sold at a Safeway grocery store near Power and Queen Creek Roads. In Tucson, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Circle K near La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 9, 14, 17, 18, 53, and a Powerball 6.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Queen Creek

The Arizona Lottery says a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a Safeway near Power and Queen Creek Roads.

For the Dec. 25 drawing, two $50,000 tickets were sold in Arizona: One at a Goodyear QuikTrip, and another at the Chicago Bar in Tucson.

The winning numbers for the Christmas Day drawing were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29, and a Powerball 4. 

An estimated $685 million will be up for grabs during the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

In Arizona, winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.