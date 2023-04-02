Child and man shot in Phoenix as suspect flees, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man and child were shot in Phoenix Sunday night, the police department said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 13th and Fillmore streets just before 9 p.m.

"They later learned the man was taken by witnesses to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers located the juvenile who was transported by fire with non-life threatening injuries," says Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

There are no suspects in custody.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting aren't known, and the relationship between the child and man wasn't detailed by police.

Area of where the shooting happened: