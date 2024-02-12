Child dies, several hurt following crashes involving 10 vehicles on US 60

Two crashes involving 10 vehicles on Monday morning along the U.S. 60 left a child dead and several other people hurt, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The first crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the westbound lanes between Rural Road and McClintock Drive. DPS says an SUV was changing lanes when it was involved in a crash with seven other vehicles, including a dump truck.

"Several people were transported to hospitals with injuries including two juveniles," DPS said. "One of the juveniles died at the hospital."

The child was not identified.

Additionally, crews cleaned up a diesel spill from the dump truck.

The second crash happened about 20 minutes later in the eastbound lanes between Rural and McClintock when a pickup truck pulling a trailer involved in the first crash in the westbound lanes hit the concrete barrier wall and crossed into the eastbound lanes before rolling onto its side.

When first responders, including DPS troopers, stopped their vehicles to block the overturned pickup truck, an SUV rear-ended a DPS vehicle. No troopers were inside the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was hospitalized.

"The driver of the SUV is suspected of driving impaired," DPS said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A crash involving nine vehicles along the US 60 near Rural Road on Feb. 12 left multiple people injured, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (ADOT)

