Children dead following Phoenix drowning; deadly East Valley police shooting | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From tragedy at a Phoenix home to the latest in Arizona's abortion battle, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 2, 2024
1. Children dead following drowning incident
Two toddlers have died after being found in a Phoenix home's pool on Thursday afternoon.
2. Deadly police shooting in Mesa
A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday in a Mesa neighborhood.
3. Chad Daybell trial latest
The family of Chad Daybell took to the stand on Thursday and attested to their surprise that Chad and Lori Vallow had married, the differences between the two and concerns they had with Chad's doomsday prophecies.
4. Gilbert Goons now a criminal street gang
The "Gilbert Goons" have been formally declared a "criminal street gang." As for those involved, police say members primarily attended east Valley schools, drank underage, used illegal drugs and "participated in a fight club type of agreement."
5. 2nd Boeing whistleblower dies
Joshua Dean, a 45-year-old whistleblower who reported safety concerns at a parts supplier for Boeing's 737 Max jets, has died unexpectedly in an Oklahoma hospital.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 5/2/2024