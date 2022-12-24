Christmas oddities, women in latex, grumpy sportscaster: This week's weird, heartwarming headlines

From a beard decorated like a Christmas tree to latex-clad women at a city council meeting, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Dec. 19-25 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. '1 in 133,000' occurrence: Mom, dad, newborn daughter all share same birthday: December 18 will be an extra-special day in the Scott household, as all three members of the family now share a birthday.

Dylan, Cassidy, and Logan Scott are pictured in a photo provided by the hospital. All three shared the same December 18th birthday. (Credit: Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children)

2. Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral: 'Can I go back to my regular job?': A local Iowa sports reporter assigned to reporting on the blizzard conditions currently gripping the Midwest turned heads online Thursday with a clip of his hilariously grumpy reactions to having to be outside in the cold for the job.

3. Man breaks his own world record for decorating beard like a Christmas tree: An Idaho man is once again claiming the title of king of beardaments.

Joel Strasser, the 'beardament' king (Credit: Guinness World Records) ( )

4. Hospital evacuated over elderly man with explosive lodged in his rectum: A French hospital was reportedly evacuated after an 88-year-old arrived with an artillery shell lodged in his rectum.

5. Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida: Flight plans are usually straight-forward, taking a plane and passengers from point A to point B, but for a pilot trying to log hours for a new certification, sometimes you need to get creative.

6. Women dressed in leather, latex tell Florida city commissioners to 'build a dungeon' during public meeting: Three women, clad from head to toe in leather and latex, walked up. Their faces were completely covered by visors, except for the speaker, who had signed up to speak as "Mizz Tres Krave."

A trio of women appear before the Fort Lauderdale City Commission to propose the building of a dungeon. (Courtesy: City of Fort Lauderdale via WSVN)

7. Minnesota bear cub adjusts researchers' trail camera with 'surprisingly good results': A black bear cub in Northern Minnesota was captured on a Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera re-adjusting the camera, with some "surprisingly good results," according to a Facebook post from researchers.

8. Artist in France creates optical illusions in apartment: An artist who is based in Nice, France, has found unique ways to create wild optical illusions in his apartment.

9. Santa’s house at the North Pole is now worth $1.15 million, Zillow says: With Christmas only days away, Santa is busy at the North Pole — and according to Zillow — his property is now worth a whopping $1.15 million.

Santa and Mrs. Claus first claimed their home on Zillow’s website in 2016, giving people around the world a glimpse into their enchanted lives. (Credit: Zillow)

10. Love for 'Colors': Man's pet turtle of 24 years sparkles as flower girl in his wedding: Paul McDonald recently honored his nearly quarter-of-century friendship with his pet turtle by asking her to be the flower girl at his wedding.

Paul McDonald was 8 years old at the time when he found Colors. The Eastern painted turtle is now almost 25 years old and shares a lifelong bond with his dad. (Paul McDonald)







