Christopher Columbus statue removed overnight from Grant Park

The Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park was removed early Friday morning — hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered its removal.

Lightfoot made the decision to remove two monuments to Columbus Thursday night.

Two cranes pulled their way up to the statue just before 2 a.m. Friday, after hours of vocal confrontations between protestors and supporters of the statue, including John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7.

The statue was removed about 3 a.m.

“This statue coming down is because of the effort of Black and Indigenous activists who know the true history of Columbus and what he represents,” said Stefan Cuevas-Caizaguano, a resident watching the removal.