Cleanup continues after messy I-10 semi crash in west Phoenix

Crews are still working to clear the mess hours after a semi truck crashed on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix Thursday morning.

Fire crews say that the semi was hauling produce at around 5:30 a.m. when it collided with a pickup truck and landed on its side near the 67th Avenue exit.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital. It's not known how seriously they were hurt.

It has taken several hours to get the truck pulled right side up, but crews still have more work to do before they can clear the freeway.

Just before noon, two cranes pulled the truck upright. But the move caused the side of the semi to open up, causing hundreds of boxes of produce to tip over, with some of them tumbling out of the side of the truck.

The two cranes parked in front of the semi kept that produce from spilling out into more traffic lanes, but more cleanup is still needed.










