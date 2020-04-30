College students frustrated over remote learning

Arturo Ceceña is a junior at California State University Northridge. When asked to comment on his virtual learning experience at the huge university he said, “I’m not one for online classes. I love to be going to class physically…. being interactive and being social with my professor and classmates. That’s the person I am.”

But, not these days. Not during this Pandemic. Cal State Northridge: Population 38,000 students give or take.

Another junior, Yahaira Joaquin Flores, says “I feel like I’m not getting my money’s worth with online classes."

Jodi Redmond is an educator who works with students on getting into college with her company Aureas Prep. Says Redmond, "What I want to say to all students right now is to just try their very best to hang in there and do the very best that they can. Right now it's most important to stay healthy and as bad as this pandemic has been - and it's been bad and horrific on so many levels. To me, there’s a silver lining in terms of how we’ve been able to test new approaches to education. My true hope is that educators will capitalize on what they’ve learned to improve education for all.”

But for students, the silver lining may be hard to see when it’s costing them big bucks.

Student Gina Wong says, “Going forward college should be … we should be paying less for college because we’re not having the same access to resources we would be having.”

Another junior, Jordan Henry, says “I do feel bad about spending so much money on tuition because I work so hard. Putting myself through college; having a job on top of that... and for all of this to be just all-virtual. It's kinda sad, but if it's keeping everyone safe… then I’m okay with that.”

CSUN President Dr. Dianne Harrison says she understands the frustration and adds, "I strongly encourage students, especially those who are frustrated to hang in there, finish their requirements for this semester and keep going.”

She says, “A degree puts students in a far better position for the post COVID economy.”

Read her full statement below:

"Like most members of our campus community, I look forward to the day we can come back together in person and continue learning and working face-to-face. The health and safety of our campus, the best scientific data on COVID-19 and counsel from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the CSU, guide our decision-making."



"Across the university, we have been working to serve students as they continue their progress through virtual instruction and support services. A survey of currently enrolled students found that more than 90% plan to continue their path to earning degrees and return in the fall, which is much higher than other national surveys of student fall enrollment intentions. We are pleased to see the results of the survey illuminate the persistence of our students and also the strong encouragement of faculty and staff."



"While this semester has been remarkably challenging, our students have shown extraordinary tenacity and ability to adapt to these challenges. I strongly encourage students, especially those who are frustrated, to hang in there, finish their requirements for this semester and keep going. A degree puts students in a far better position for the post-COVID-19 economy."

There was also a just-released survey showing 90% of CSUN students plan to return in the fall. That’s higher than other similar national surveys.

