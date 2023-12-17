Expand / Collapse search

Comedian Matt Rife faces backlash; deathbed confession rattles family: this week's top stories

Alleged road rage shooting; a dead husband | Crime Files

This week's Crime Files, from Dec. 10-16, include the report of a Phoenix woman reportedly killing her husband; a woman's body being found in a landfill and a possible road rage shooting along I-17 in north Phoenix.

This week's top stories include the report of comedian Matt Rife facing backlash, again; a deathbed confession rattling a family and U.S. News and World Report naming Arizona's top elementary school.

Here are the top stories from Dec. 10-16.

1. Comedian Matt Rife faces backlash for allegedly telling 6-year-old how his mother affords presents

Comedian Matt Rife is facing backlash on social media after allegedly telling a 6-year-old boy about the way his mother buys presents for him.

2. U.S. News and World Report names Arizona's top elementary school

U.S. News and World Report just came out with its list of the top elementary schools in the state of Arizona. Here's more on the school that topped the list – Knox Gifted Academy in Chandler.

3. I-17 northbound in Phoenix reopens after several shots were fired near Happy Valley Road underpass

4. 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at milepost 336 on Dec. 12.

5. Julia Stiles performs 'Save the Last Dance' routine in surprise 'SNL' cameo

The 42-year-old actress re-created her iconic routine from the 2001 hit movie "Save the Last Dance."

6. Massachusetts man’s deathbed confession rattles family after decades on the run: ‘It wasn't a weird dad joke’

Thomas Randele was on his deathbed when he confessed to his only daughter that he was one of "America’s Most Wanted" fugitives and had been on the run for more than five decades.

7. 2 killed in fiery Mesa crash on US 60

Arizona DPS says both the driver and front passenger of the car, a passenger van, were the only people inside when they crashed into a barrier wall at the end of the off-ramp at a high rate of speed and caught fire.

8. Family of Kenneka Jenkins, who died in Rosemont hotel freezer, to receive more than $6 million in settlement

Relatives of a 19-year-old woman who died after becoming locked inside a freezer at a Rosemont hotel will receive more than $6 million in a wrongful death settlement.

9. Matthew Perry cause of death: Final coroner report released

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released their final report on the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

10. Hit-and-run driver sought after killing Carefree motorcyclist, deputies say

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old David Hadrich was hit by a driver just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 near Cave Creek and Pima roads