Cook's Corner mass shooting: Multiple victims involved at popular OC bar, Sheriff says

A mass shooting at Cook’s Corner, a popular bar in Orange County, is under investigation Wednesday night, according to officials.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Trabuco Canyon as there was a heavy police presence at and around the bar.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Department did not specify how many people were hurt, other than possibly involving multiple victims.

Officials did not say if a suspect(s) had been identified in the shooting. FOX 11 has a crew heading to the scene to get more information.

According to Cooks Corner's Instagram page, Wednesday was supposed to be the bar's $8 spaghetti night special.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.