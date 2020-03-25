Coronavirus cases in Arizona top 400; Mohave County under order

The number of cases of novel coronavirus in Arizona has topped 400, and another county is now subject to state-imposed business restrictions and closings, officials said Wednesday.

The state Department of Health Services confirmed on its website that the number of cases reached 401, up from 326 as reported as of Tuesday, and Mohave County officials that the northwestern Arizona county’s first COVID-19 case triggered business closings and restrictions ordered by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The governor’s order requires closures of bars, theaters, indoor gyms and fitness clubs. It also prohibits on-site dining at restaurants but allows them to provide pick-up, delivery and drive-thru service.

Ducey’s order, which is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, applies to counties with a confirmed case.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed an adult in Lake Havasu City has the virus and said that person is recovering at home. The county also includes the cities of Kingman and Bullhead City.

“These restrictions are mandated by the governor and will be strictly enforced. We are a strong, determined, and committed county. We are all in this together and we will get through this together,” county Board of Supervisors Chairman Jean Bishop said in a statement.

Most other Arizona counties, including those including metro Phoenix and Tucson, already had confirmed cases and were subject to Ducey’s order.

Arizona health officials confirmed late Tuesday a sixth virus-related death — a Coconino County man in his 50s with an underlying health condition. The first two fatalities were also men above the age of 50 with underlying health conditions. No details have been released about the other deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

