Couple receives backlash for hosting MAGA-themed wedding

A Michigan couple is facing a mix of praise and pushback on social media for hosting a wedding themed after President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan 'Make American Great Again.'

Audra Johnson and her husband Jeff got married on July 4. Their wedding was filled with red, white, and blue decor to fit the holiday and Audra's bridesmaids even dressed in the patriotic colors.

During the ceremony, Audra wore a traditional white wedding gown, but changed into another white dress featuring the words "Make America Great Again" on the front, and "Trump" in the back.

"We love our country and our president. To us, it wasn't any different than any other themed wedding," Audra told Fox 35.

After posting her wedding photos to Facebook, Audra says she began to get a lot of hateful comments, but tried to have a sense of humor about it.

"And the fun begins! Hehehe! Best wedding gift ever!" she captioned a post featuring comments criticizing her Trump-themed wedding.

One disappointed commenter said, "They are going to regret this so hardcore, and it makes me so happy. Eventually we're all going to be wondering where all the MAGA's went?"

Despite the criticism, Audra has received a lot of positive feedback too.

"I LOVE IT!!!!," wrote one supporter. "I love seeing people defend this country and our President and you sure did it in a HUGE way!!!"