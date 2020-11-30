COVID-19 pandemic upping women’s workloads, according to UN report

The United Nations recently released an eye-opening report suggesting that women are bearing a majority of the domestic burden from the coronavirus pandemic.

In UN Women’s “Whose time to care?” study, researchers gathered available data from 38 countries and rolled out phone and online surveys in nearly 50 more countries. Their information showed that both men and women saw an increase in their “unpaid workloads.” But they found that women are doing more of the “care-related tasks,” such as household chores and other domestic work than men.

The report found that 60% of women compared to 54% men admitted to doing more domestic work since the pandemic began.

The data also revealed that 56% of women and 51% of men spent more time caring for loved ones during the pandemic. Also, women added an extra 5.2 hours on average per week for child care, compared to 3.5 extra hours for men.

Between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020, 28 million women 25 years and older left the workforce. Comparatively, 24.1 million men 25 years and older left the workforce in that same time period.

UN researchers issued a warning in light of the new data, noting that women are having to balance a paid job with their household work. Researchers said they’re worried that more women could disappear from the workforce, erasing the progress women have made over the past several decades.

The report’s authors called on local governments to do more to help women, such as making child care more accessible, extending paid family and sick leave, and introducing more flexible working arrangements.

