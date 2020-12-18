Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 putting a damper on holiday parties and events

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

Holiday parties and events canceled this year thanks to COVID-19

The weekend before Christmas would typically be prime time for holiday parties and corporate events, but COVID-19 is hitting restaurants and event planners especially hard.

PHOENIX - This weekend would be primed for holiday parties in a typical year, but COVID-19 is hitting restaurants and event planners hard. 

During any other year, Jason Stephens at Floridino's Pizza and Pasta in Chandler would be getting ready for a holiday party.

"Normally in December, we have two to three events a day."

But not this year.

"Right now? Zero."

Restrictions and fear of getting sick, along with many companies working from home anyway make it tough to rock around the Christmas tree.

"We’ve had some that are booked farther in the year because they want their spot. But they called and canceled. Everyone’s just going day by day because we don’t know what’s going to happen," Stephens said.

RELATED: List: Holiday events around the Valley and Arizona

Event planners are in the same boat.

Parties on Purpose is trying to host COVID-safe events, but owner Jamila Watson says the big events are nonexistent.

"For some of our corporate events, instead of having 200 people at one time, which we can’t do, instead we’ll have people reserve their spots. So they come in, 10 at a time."

But the spirit of the season jingles on.

Don’t believe it? Just take it from Santa.

"We’re trying to bring a little organization to this world of chaos. We’re trying to make people smile and have hope. That’s the biggest thing, hope. And know that we’re all going to get through this together."

List: Holiday events around the Valley and Arizona
slideshow

List: Holiday events around the Valley and Arizona

Are you looking for fun and safe ways to enjoy the holidays this year? We compiled a list for you to enjoy twinkling lights, hot cocoa, ice skating and more around the Valley.

Arizonans bringing holiday cheer despite a dreary year
slideshow

Arizonans bringing holiday cheer despite a dreary year

It may be a difficult year, but there's no shortage of Arizonans trying to bring some holiday cheer this year.

Online shopping reaches historic high, putting pressure on shipping companies
slideshow

Online shopping reaches historic high, putting pressure on shipping companies

More people are doing their holiday shopping online, which means the post office is going to be busy.