Crash involving truck caused traffic delays along the I-10 near Ahwatukee

article

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say a crash involving a truck blocked a number of lanes in both directions of the Interstate 10 and Elliot Road near Ahwatukee Wednesday afternoon.

Video taken from ADOT camera showed a truck on top of the concrete barrier that lines the median, with portions of the barrier damages.

According to ADOT, the HOV and left two lanes were closed on I-10 EB between Elliot and Warner, while the HOV and left lane were closed on I-10 WB. Traffic at one point was backed up between US 60 and Chandler Blvd.

All lanes have since been reopened.

>> VIDEO from the scene