Crews at scene of 2-car crash at I-10 ramp in Tolleson

Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:41 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:31 PM MST until TUE 10:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 5:28 PM MST until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:27 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kofa
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:24 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:44 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:04 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Crews at scene of 2-car crash at I-10 ramp in Tolleson

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 5:05PM
Tolleson
FOX 10 Phoenix

DPS, Tolleson PD investigate crash at I-10 ramp

First responders are at the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles on the I-10 in the western part of the Phoenix area.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Crews at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles in the West Valley.

The crash reportedly took place in the area of 99th Avenue and the I-10. According to a brief statement by Bart Graves of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a serious injury collision happened on a freeway onramp in the area.

Officials have provided few other information on the nature of the crash.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

(Click here for interactive map)