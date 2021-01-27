Crews rescue 5 people in 2 incidents in snow-blanketed Arizona areas

article

Crews in northern Arizona used a helicopter and a tracked vehicle to rescue a total of five people in two incidents in areas blanketed by heavy snow from a major storm, authorities said.

Major highways closed by the storm in Arizona reopened Jan. 26 as snowfall tapered off, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

A National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk’s crew on Tuesday hoisted up three climbers stranded in Haribo Canyon in the Sedona area. The crew also hoisted up four members of a local rescue team from the site, the National Guard said.

The climbers were reported stranded on Sunday but the storm made it difficult to reach the area to locate them, the Sedona Fire District said on Facebook.

Elsewhere, the Navajo County Sheriff’s office said crews from several agencies rescued a 72-year-old man and his 35-year-old son, both from the Phoenix area, after their vehicle got stuck on Forest Service Road 86.

FS Road 86 is just west of Black Canyon Lake near Heber-Overgaard. That rescue began late Monday and ended early Tuesday, officials said.

Rescuers cleared a path to reach the stranded vehicle but worsening weather conditions required use of a tracked vehicle provided by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to complete the rescue, officials said.

"Both men and four dogs were safely brought back to Heber," stated NCSO officials.

Highway closures still in effect due to Arizona storm

State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17

State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott

State Route 288 between SR 188 and Young (4-wheel drive only)

