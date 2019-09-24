Crews rescue Great Dane from Arizona canyon

It was a rough weekend for a Great Dane in Arizona as it was injured while hiking in the Tonto National Forest.

Rescue crews carried the 90-pound pooch out of a canyon on Sunday. The dog and its owners were out hiking when the pup began to struggle on the challenging Hellsgate trailhead.

Paw injuries made a walk back to solid ground difficult, so Tonto Rim Search and Rescue crews were called in to help. They bandaged up the dog's paws, then used a rescue harness to get back to safety.

At one point, Sgt. Binney of the Gila County Sheriff's Office even hoisted the dog over his shoulders.

The dog is now back on the road to recovery.