Crying may be good for your health, according to a new study

When it comes to crying, holding back your tears may actually be detrimental to your health.

Can someone pass the box of tissues?

According to a new study from the University of Queensland, a good cry can help you feel less stressed.

Researchers looked at 197 women who watched "emotional" videos or "neutral" videos. They then performed the Cold Pressor Stress Test which consisted of placing their hands in cold water to see who could last the longest. Their studies found criers had more controlled breathing rates than those who didn't let their tears flow.

Participants also had lower heart rates right before crying, suggesting crying can regulate your physiology.