Culture Conversations: Lincoln Project's Rina Shah and mail-in voting survival guide

In this week's episode, we speak to Rina Shah of the Lincoln Project and also share a mail-in voter survival guide for the upcoming US presidential election featuring a special panel.

Rina Shah: Rina Shah is a political commentator and Founder of Republican Women for Joe Biden. Shah also works with The Lincoln Project, a political action group largely made up of Republicans who do not wish to see Mr. Trump re-elected.



Shah got her political start in 2008 as a senior aide in the US. House of Representatives for Congressman Scott Garrett and later Congressman Jeff Miller. She then went on to serve as a senior advisor for Red Fort Strategies, a public affairs and government relations firm. In 2011, she went on to establish her own political consulting firm Rilax Strategies, in which she gained acclamation for constructing strategies for winning political campaigns and public affair efforts for Fortune 500 companies.

Currently, Shah is a figurehead amongst those in her party who don’t necessarily agree with the agenda of the Republican party or the current head of state. Her organization Republican Woman for Biden acts on the ideal of “#CountryOverParty” They unite Republican female voters to rally, campaign, and volunteer for the Biden Harris campaign. “This election is about decency, the rule of law, and the kind of America we want to pass to our kids. It’s time patriotic Americans unite to put #CountryOverParty and vote Trump out this Nov.”

Shah is currently declaring a similar message of “We’ve had enough” in collaboration with The Lincoln Project. Alongside 18 other current and former Republican women, she has co-signed a statement signaling Donald Trump out for his continuous “misogyny, civil unrest, and failed leadership” amongst other presidential shortcomings.

The sole purpose of The Lincoln Project is to prevent the reelection of the current president. The committee does so by using its platform to showcase the wrongdoings of Donald Trump and his team. This usually comes in the form of their controversial digital and television ads. With the help of some impressive backers, the committee has raised over $58 million this year to fund its mission.



The name of the committee derives from the similar sectionalism within the country and factionalism within our government faced by our 16th president.



Shah spoke to Culture Conversations Host Mimi Brown about why the Lincoln Project refuses to tone down its ads, why Suburban women are a pivotal group in the battle for the White House and what’s really at stake in this election.

(Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Culture Conversations Voter Survival Guide



Following our mission of examining the issues that our nation is grappling with at this moment and how they will affect our future, Culture Conversations has assembled a panel of experts to answer all of your questions regarding voting during the presidential election. Each week leading up to the election, host Mimi Brown will discuss different voting topics such as Mail-In Voting, Voter Suppression and Fraud, Swing States & The Electoral College.

Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Southern California

Our panel includes:

• Gloria Browne-Marshall, a constitutional law professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice; an expert frequently tapped to provide commentary on national news programs.

• Kristen Clarke, President of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a national civil rights organization laser-focused on equal justice in housing, civil rights, and voting.

• Bilal Sekou, PhD, is a board member of Common Cause, the non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to American Democracy. He also teaches political science at the University of Hartford.

• Vanessa Tyson, PhD, is a political science professor at Scripps College. Dr. Tyson's work primarily focuses on Black Americans and the Political System, and Women and Public Policy.

Mimi Brown: Culture Conversations is hosted by Mimi Brown. She is a Segment Producer for Good Day LA and has also worked for NBC News, US Weekly, and ABC News. Brown earned her Bachelor's degree from Howard University and also holds a Master's degree from American University. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

