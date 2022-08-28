Daughter lives with her mother's corpse, undercover sting operation, I-10 flooding: this week's top stories

Here's your weekly rundown of this week's top stories on FOX 10 Phoenix from Aug. 21 to 27. From a major highway being washed out between Arizona and California, a woman living with her mother's corpse for a year, and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper crashing into a wrong-way driver to stop him, we have no shortage of stories that have kept you entertained recently.

1. Desert flooding damages Interstate 10 between Los Angeles and Phoenix: The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region.

2. Autopsy confirms Naomi Judd's cause of death: An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.

File: Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd of The Judds attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

3. Woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle: Witnesses were giving updates to officers while they were en route to the scene, adding that the female driver of the rolled vehicle fled the scene and left her child inside the car.

4. Toddler found alone, covered in animal feces in Surprise; mother arrested: According to court documents, officers responded to a home and found the toddler outside wearing only pants and diapers. Police said at the time, the temperature was 102°F and the boy "was covered in what appeared to be animal fecal matter from head to toe, on his face, eyes and in between his toes."

5. Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver: Officials said an undercover trooper crashed into the wrong-way vehicle in order to stop the driver. Both the driver and the trooper were hospitalized with minor injuries.

6. Sheriff: Over 170 arrests made during four-month human trafficking sting: Over the span of a four-month operation, that included multiple stings, undercover detectives arrested 176 men who unknowingly made contact with law enforcement to try to buy sex – and several were busted for soliciting minors.

Booking images of suspects arrested during Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office operation.

7. Scottsdale family finds family of rattlesnakes on front porch: Experts say people need to be extra careful about rattlesnakes during this time of the year, because the moms are very protective of their babies. Adding that while the snake babies are venomous, they are no more dangerous than their mothers.

8. Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.

Derek Chauvin's latest mugshot after he was booked into prison following his conviction. (Minnesota Dept. of Corrections)

9. Daughter lives with mother's corpse for more than a year, police say: A welfare check at a home in California revealed a woman who had been dead in her home for over a year, with her daughter living in the same house with her mother's corpse the entire time, police said.

10. Frontier Airlines adds 10 new non-stop routes from Phoenix: Frontier Airlines has announced ten new non-stop routes that will fly from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, officials announced.