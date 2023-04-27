Deadly dump truck crash shuts down Loop 202 in Tempe, 1 in custody

A deadly crash involving a dump truck has shut down Loop 202 in Tempe, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Authorities say the driver of the dump truck was a construction worker that was working on a pavement project on the freeway at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Somehow, the worker drove the truck from the construction site to the open travel lanes near McClintock Drive, cutting off an SUV heading eastbound.

The SUV rear-ended the truck, and the driver died from his injuries.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. The dump truck driver was taken into custody.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted off at McClintock.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A deadly crash on Loop 202 in Tempe

The freeway is expected to open at around 7:30 a.m.

No names were released.