Deadly house fire in Mesa; Walgreens shutting down stores l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - One person is dead following a house fire in the East Valley, Walgreens announced it is planning to close several U.S. stores, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 27.
1. Deadly East Valley house fire
One person is dead after a fire broke out early Thursday morning at a home near Power and Broadway Roads.
2. Walgreens stores closing
Walgreens is planning to close a significant share of U.S. stores, CEO Tim Wentworth of parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance told the Wall Street Journal.
3. SCOTUS issues Idaho abortion ruling
The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Idaho hospitals to provide emergency abortions for now in a procedural ruling made a day after an opinion was briefly posted on the court's website accidentally and quickly taken down.
4. Biden-Trump debate
Biden and Trump are participating in the first presidential debate on Thursday night. Here’s how to watch live and other things to know.
5. Mesa shooting leaves man hurt
Man hospitalized after being shot in Mesa
A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near Alma School and Broadway Roads, police said. The victim's condition is currently unknown. No suspects are in custody.
Today's weather
Thursday will be another hot day in the Valley, but there is a slim chance of rain.