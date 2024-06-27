Expand / Collapse search

Deadly house fire in Mesa; Walgreens shutting down stores l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 27, 2024 9:46am MST
PHOENIX - One person is dead following a house fire in the East Valley, Walgreens announced it is planning to close several U.S. stores, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 27.

1. Deadly East Valley house fire

1 dead in Mesa house fire
1 dead in Mesa house fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out early Thursday morning at a home near Power and Broadway Roads.

2. Walgreens stores closing

Walgreens planning to close significant number of US stores, CEO says
Walgreens planning to close significant number of US stores, CEO says

Walgreens is planning to close a significant share of U.S. stores, CEO Tim Wentworth of parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance told the Wall Street Journal.

3. SCOTUS issues Idaho abortion ruling

Supreme Court allowing emergency abortions in Idaho in limited ruling
Supreme Court allowing emergency abortions in Idaho in limited ruling

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Idaho hospitals to provide emergency abortions for now in a procedural ruling made a day after an opinion was briefly posted on the court's website accidentally and quickly taken down.

4. Biden-Trump debate

How to watch the Biden-Trump debate
How to watch the Biden-Trump debate

Biden and Trump are participating in the first presidential debate on Thursday night. Here’s how to watch live and other things to know.

5. Mesa shooting leaves man hurt

Man hospitalized after being shot in Mesa

A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near Alma School and Broadway Roads, police said. The victim's condition is currently unknown. No suspects are in custody.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix staying hot as we near the weekend
Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix staying hot as we near the weekend

Thursday will be another hot day in the Valley, but there is a slim chance of rain.