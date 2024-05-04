Expand / Collapse search
Deceased man identified in Phoenix crash, 1 man in stable condition, 1 man at-large

By
Published  May 4, 2024 5:22pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A single-car crash on Friday afternoon left the driver, 38-year-old Terrell Guerra, dead.

One other man was injured in the crash and a third man is believed to have run away from the scene and is at large.

Police responded to the crash at 23rd Avenue and Roeser Road on Friday afternoon to find the vehicle on its roof. No one was inside the vehicle. The two passengers at the scene were found ejected and the third has not been found.

Investigators believe Guerra was the driver of the vehicle.

Preliminary information suggests the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a curb and rolled over, hitting a block wall.

The second passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition, according to a release.

Map of where the crash happened: