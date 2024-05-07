Delta passengers evacuate plane after small fire breaks out at Sea-Tac

Passengers on a Delta flight had to quickly evacuate the aircraft after a small fire was reported.

The blaze broke out after Delta Air Lines flight 604 landed at Washington’s Seattle–Tacoma International Airport from Mexico on Monday night.

It's reported that a malfunction occurred when the airplane was plugged into the airport’s electric power, sparking a fire, according to officials.

One passenger recorded video showing people exiting the plane down inflatable slides that were deployed. The passenger told Storyful he was "among the few that managed to deplane normally before they started the emergency evacuation."

Local media reported that some passengers were already disembarking the aircraft when smoke began filling the jetway.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.