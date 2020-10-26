Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris taking part in 2 events in Phoenix

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for campaign stops in Phoenix and Tucson.

One of the events attended by Sen. Harris was a voter mobilization event in Phoenix.

Harris' visit to Arizona comes on the same day that President Donald Trump held "Make America Great Again" rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear.

On Oct. 26, Eric Trump held a rally in Phoenix.

RELATED: Singer Cher campaigns for Joe Biden in Phoenix

Arizona has for decades been a GOP stronghold all but ignored in presidential contests. Democrat Hillary Clinton made one visit late in the 2016 campaign before losing the state to Trump by 3.5 points.

Advertisement

Since then, however, Trump has seen his support flag with suburban women. That, combined with massive population growth, have put the state in play this year.

Trump sees a potential pickup opportunity in Nevada, which Clinton won by 2.4 points. Though Trump lost Nevada in 2016, he performed better than Mitt Romney in 2012 or John McCain in 2008. The state also has a higher percentage of noncollege educated whites than many other pivotal states. They have made up the base of his electoral support.

Polls have consistently shown Biden leading in both states.

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE - MAY 15: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at a campaign stop on May 15, 2019 in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Democrat and California senator is looking to differentiate herself from current Expand

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.