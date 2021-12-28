Detroit police kill suspect accused of murdering wife and her adopted daughter on Christmas

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
8
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Detroit police kill suspect accused of murdering wife and her adopted daughter on Christmas

By Amber Ainsworth and Fox 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Suspect in Christmas Day murder of wife, teen killed by Detroit police

A man police have been searching for since Christmas was killed by officers Tuesday. Police said he was a suspect in the murder of his wife and her 13-year-old daughter.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is dead after police say he murdered his wife and her 13-year-old disabled daughter on Christmas in Detroit.

Police responded to an apartment on Owen Street, just east of Woodward Ave around 3 p.m. Tuesday after learning Dwayne McDonald was hiding there.

McDonald was a suspect in the double murder of Elaine Fizer and her adopted daughter, Daunya. The victims were shot to death in their home.

snapshot-2021-12-28T231117.096.jpg

"You know my mom, she ain’t hurt nobody, neither did Daunya, they didn't hurt anybody, so I’m glad his life is gone," said Margaret Shively. "I'm glad he’s gone."

Police said the people McDonald was with provided them with information about where he was. One of the people was concerned for his own safety because he knew McDonald was wanted.

"He was actually relieved that the police responded," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

When police went inside the apartment building, McDonald shot at them, so they fired back, White said.

owen-street-shooting-by-officer.jpg

A man wanted for a double murder on Christmas Day has been shot and killed by a Detroit Police Officer, sources say.

"Upon entering the building and announcing, ‘Detroit police, search warrant,’ the officers attempted to make access to one of the apartments, where they were greeted by Mr. McDonald, who was armed. A shot was fired, at which time officers returned fire, striking Mr. McDonald," White said.

McDonald, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Justice is served. We appreciate all the help, all the support. We thank the Detroit Police Department for all the help that they did," said Antwain, Elaine Fizer's son-in-law.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the funerals.