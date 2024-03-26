Diddy home raid latest; teacher accused of filming teens inappropriately | Nightly Roundup

From the latest in a raid that involved music mogul Diddy's properties to what a West Valley schoolteacher is accused of doing, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
1. Diddy's home searched by federal officials
Music mogul Diddy has become the subject of significant media attention in recent days, as the result of a federal raid that involved properties he is connected to. Here's what to know about the case so far.
2. Here's how much money you need to live comfortably in Arizona
Inflation is still hitting Americans hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.
3. Silent Witness: FOX 10 segment helps police catch suspect
An arrest in Phoenix nearly 10 months in the making has been made, and it's all because of a FOX 10 segment on a Saturday morning. Here's what happened.
4. Arizona strip clubs named in lawsuit
Bones Cabaret, Skin Cabaret and Dream Palace. A lawsuit claims all three Scottsdale area strip clubs used an elaborate scheme to charge customers’ credit cards for excessively high amounts without authorization. Here's what we've learned about the allegations.
5. West Valley teacher accused of filming teens while they were changing clothes
A teacher for a West Valley high school is on administrative leave, according to officials, as investigators accuse him of secretly recording students while they were changing outfits for a project.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/26/24
Chances for spotted showers over the Valley disguise pleasant temps in the low-70s tonight.