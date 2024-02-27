'Dinner-time burglaries': MCAO announces indictments

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that three people have been indicted for allegedly burglarizing a home in Phoenix.

In the statement, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell identified the people indicted as Sue Ellen Patricia Gutierrez Saez, Johan Bastian Salvo Alacon, and David Carlos Rojas Ferrada.

"Earlier this month, Phoenix Police were conducting surveillance of a community where a recent burglary had occurred when they came upon several individuals in dark clothing with backpacks and observed them jumping over a wall into a residential property," a portion of the statement reads. "After their arrest, law enforcement found burglary tools including a window punch tool used to break glass, screwdrivers, a grinder tool, as well as a cellular and Wi-Fi jamming device."

The group, according to the statement, is "thought to be a part of a larger transnational South American criminal organization operating in the United States."

All three, according to officials with MCAO, have been indicted on a felony count of conspiracy to commit burglary, as well as a felony count of attempting to commit burglary. Each of the three were also indicted on other counts: