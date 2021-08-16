Dixie Fire expands as containment remains at 31%

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 1:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
20
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:01 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:05 PM MST until TUE 2:15 AM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 9:49 PM MST until MON 10:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 9:41 PM MST until MON 10:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from MON 10:07 PM MST until TUE 1:00 AM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:54 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Cochise County, Gila County, Graham County, Maricopa County, Pima County, Pinal County, Santa Cruz County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 4:05 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:51 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:19 PM MST until MON 10:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 10:01 PM MST until MON 10:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 10:45 PM MST, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from MON 8:32 PM MST until MON 11:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from MON 7:15 PM MST until MON 10:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from MON 8:46 PM MST until MON 11:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 11:30 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Special Weather Statement
until MON 10:45 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

Dixie Fire expands as containment remains at 31%

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Wildfires
KTVU FOX 2

Dixie Fire continues to expand as containment remains at 31%

The Dixie Fire continued to expand after burning for more than a month. Firefighters kept the fire at 31% contained since Thursday night.

The Dixie Fire continues to expand after a month of burning, burning close to 570,000 Acres across four counties as of Monday, according to Cal Fire

The fire burned 17,280 additional acres overnight but Cal Fire officials said the fire teams kept the fire 31% contained since Thursday night. 

The heavy smoke layer slowed down fire activity overnight, according to firefighters, but the triple-digit temperature and high wind speed may threaten efforts to contain the fire. 

Smoke from wildfires led air quality monitors in the Bay Area to extend an advisory about smoke and hazy skies through Monday.

A cause of the fire, which erupted on July 16, is under investigation. PG&E has told officials that its equipment possibly ignited the flames.

The fire has not been blamed for any injuries, but it has destroyed 1,173 structures, Cal Fire said. The historic town of Greenville was one community that was heavily damaged by the fire.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif. 