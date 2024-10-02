Dockworker strike triggers panic buying; Montana man linked to Alicia Navarro pleads guilty | Nightly Roundup

From why people are starting to panic buy once again to a scary crime in the West Valley that was caught on camera, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

1. Panic buying at Phoenix grocery stores amid dockworker strike

In a repeat performance from the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers at big box stores are loading up on toilet paper and water, as over 40,000 dockworkers take part in a strike over pay and protection against automation.

2. Bank of America outage issues ‘largely resolved’

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Bank of America customers reported seeing $0 balances on their accounts despite having money in the bank during an outage on Wednesday.

3. Victim held at gunpoint while at Glendale ATM

The Glendale Police Department needs more information on this scary incident, which happened in June.

4. Phoenix school threat prompted lockdown

Police in Phoenix dealt with another school threat incident on Wednesday. This time, it involved a high school in the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

5. Montana man linked to Alicia Navarro pleads guilty

(Courtesy: Hill County Sheriff's Office)

The Montana Attorney General's Office says a man who is connected with a previously missing Arizona woman has pleaded guilty to a count of sexual abuse of children.

