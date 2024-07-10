Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona dog dragged by animal control officer has a new yard; county attorney declines prosecution

By
Updated  July 10, 2024 8:59pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 3

Photo from The Cherry Bombs

WINSLOW, Ariz. - The dog who was seen being mishandled by an animal control officer with the Winslow Police Department is back home and is being kept safe by a new fence around his home.

The Cherry Bombs, an Arizona-based group known to help animals and the community, sent photos to FOX 10 showing the dog, Raider, behind his new fenced-in yard.

On May 4, Raider was seen being dragged and bloodied by an animal control officer with the Winslow Police Department.

Winslow resident Jim Sundwall, who has lived in the city for 52 years, says Raider often follows a high school teacher home. Sundwall explained that Raider's home is at the end of the block where he has a family.

"Raider gets a treat, then goes from house to house getting treats before heading home. That's his routine," Sundwall said. "He likes to watch the high school students as they walk to school."

Sundwall noticed a police officer near Raider's home. He told the officer about the dog, reassuring him that Raider roams the area and is not aggressive.

On June 5, the Cherry Bombs gave an update, saying Raider has a fence, thanks to community donations. He's also vaccinated and has his tags.

"A guy that grew up here drove 8 hours to put the fence up, an attorney from Phoenix donated as well, Arizona is so amazing," The Cherry Bombs said, adding that people from all over the state donated to pay for Raider's new yard.

FOX 10 reached out to the Winslow Police Department for an update on the officer as he was under investigation and on paid administrative leave.

Winslow Police Chief Franklin Caldwell said in a statement on June 6, "The case is still under investigation at this point. We are awaiting the outcome of the investigation after which we will provide that information to the media. We are reviewing the videos provided to us and speaking with neighbors in the area to ensure our investigation is thorough."

On July 10, the Winslow Police Department posted a news release on its Facebook page saying that the Navajo County Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the officer involved in this incident.

"The City takes all allegations of animal abuse seriously and is conducting a thorough review of Department operations and assessing opportunities to improve training and staff support," the news release read.

The officer also returned to work on July 10 "in a restricted capacity pending the outcome of the administrative investigation."