Dozens of firefighters battle Phoenix house fire

More than 50 firefighters were called out to battle a house fire near 15th Avenue and Monroe overnight on Jan. 23.

Video showed flames shooting through the roof at 2 AM on Saturday.

The single-story home was vacant, but firefighters worked to ensure that the fire did not spread to nearby buildings.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

